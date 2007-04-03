OnlineSummerJobs.Com Launches Free Online Job Site To Help Students, Teens, Teachers, And Seasonal Workers Find Summer Employment

Pensacola, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2007 --Summer is quickly approaching and while it's is a great time for students, teens and teachers to get away from the stress of school, it's also a time of year when many of them will face the stress of finding a summer job. But with the official launch of Online Summer Jobs, finding summer employment has never been easier. Learn more: http://www.onlinesummerjobs.com.



Started by someone who knows the difficulty of finding a summer job, Sandra Clair, a 39-year-old entrepreneur - who began working at the age of 13 - started Online Summer Jobs to make it easier for an employment seeker to find summer employment.



“I remember how difficult it was for me to find a summer job. It was one of the most stressful times of the year for me - partly because, back then, there weren't many organizations around to help teens and students find summer jobs,” Clair says.



Additionally, Clair says, “Often, it seems that there are just too many job sites that are very eager to charge people exorbitant fees to find jobs. Or, we find sites that charge people fees to access their job databases, which are often outdated or filled with useless information. In many of these cases, job seekers end up on the losing end of things."



Not anymore, says Clair, because OnlineSummerJobs.Com, provides job seekers with thousands of fresh job listings every day - absolutely free of charge. Moreover, at Online Summer Jobs, employment seekers have the ability to search their enormous database of jobs from their sizable network of sites. And not only does OnlineSummer Jobs provide free job listings, but they also offer free job tips, advice, and a large variety of career articles.



Clair stresses that the goal of Online Summer Jobs is to offer free resources where employment seekers can have access to millions of summer job opportunities from dozens of websites. At OnlineSummerJobs.Com, you will find free job listings from major job boards, company career pages and associations.



Furthermore, the site offers an online career bookstore, where site visitors can browse a wide variety of employment books and guides.



