SCWCD JAVA 1.4: New Practice test for Java exam CX-310-081 by uCertify

uCertify, a leading provider of practice exam and preparation software for Java certifications, today released its new practice test software for the SCWCD java 1.4 certification exam. The product helps programmers, who have knowledge in JSP and servlet technologies, prepare for the exam.



“Recently, considerable changes were made in the SCWCD exam pattern, as a result of which this exam has now become a tough one to pass. We have developed this PrepKit after comprehensive research and analysis of the SCWCD exam objectives and keeping in view these changes. The new PrepKit covers 100% exam objectives and comes with practice questions, study notes, articles, ‘how tos’ and exam tips, providing you everything you need to pass this certification exam in the first attempt.” Said David Jackson, Director Product Management, uCertify.



A free to download version of this PrepKit is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/SUN/CX310-081.html



The PrepKit for the CX-310-081 exam contains 5 interactive practice tests with 330 realistic questions that simulate the actual exam. Each question comes with detailed analysis of both correct as well as incorrect answers, which helps the user to understand the basic concepts and the logical reasoning, which follows the solution.



Users can easily learn the technical terms, concepts and definitions by studying the 130 study notes that come with the PrepKit. The PrepKit also contains 150-quiz questions to help users review key concepts, which are building blocks for understanding complex JSP and Servlet technologies. This makes users more confident while attempting questions in the actual SCWCD exam.



The PrepKit is flexible and adapts itself according to the learning style of the user. Users can create customized tests that focus on their weak areas, so that they can overcome their shortcomings and increase their knowledge base in these specific areas.



The SCWCD PrepKit tracks a user’s progress with a number of reporting tools and comprehensive performance reports. The PrepKit actually informs users when they are ready for the actual exam. Users also get unlimited free upgrades for a year from the date of purchase, so that they always have the latest study material to prepare for the exams.



The PrepKit comes with full money back guarantee. A user can get full refund of money, if he does not pass the exam in the first attempt. More information about the money back guarantee can be found on the uCertify website.



uCertify develops exam preparation kits (PrepKits) for all Sun Java certification exams. The firm is helping IT students worldwide prepare for Java certifications such as SCJA, SCJP and SCWCD to name a few. The products are designed after extensive research by a panel of experienced Java certified professionals to give the latest and most advanced preparation tools to candidates aspiring for these certification exams.



For more information about uCertify, please visit: http://www.ucertify.com

