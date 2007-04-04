Philadelphia Public Relations Association Expands Member Benefits with Listserv and Message Board Capabilities

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --The Philadelphia Public Relations Association (PPRA) launched the new PPRA Members Yahoo! Group, an interactive, web-based forum for members to connect and share ideas.



Yahoo! Groups combine the listserv and message board components to offer an easy-to-use, Web community. Unlike static Web sites, this user-generated technology allows members to stay informed and be part of an ongoing dialogue. The PPRA Listserv is an ideal way for even novice Internet users to build an ongoing dialogue with peers while learning about this important, ever-growing new medium.



Through the PPRA Members Yahoo! Group, members can:



-Share best practices, tips and techniques with public relations and marketing colleagues,

-Discuss industry issues and marketplace trends,

-Learn about all that PPRA has to offer and discuss with us how PPRA can better serve member needs, and

-Post and share relevant files.



If you have any questions, or would like to learn more about the PPRA Members Yahoo! Group, contact Web site Committee Chair Chris Lukach at 856-988-6560 ext. 15 or Chris@mail.akleinpr.com.

