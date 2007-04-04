Innovative Communications Technologies Reports New PrivateXL Product Saves Businesses 50%

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --Innovative Communications Technologies, Inc., (OTCPK: ICTN), announces another addition to their Private Network Product Suite; the PrivateXL. The PrivateXL platform allows customers to designate the destinations of their existing and/or new telephone numbers to terminate anywhere in the North American Numbering Plan (NANP) as part of their fixed cost lease. This enables customers to route calls through their own PrivateXL across markets without incurring per minute long distance charges or traditional carrier Market Expansion Line fees. The product applies the existing Innovative Private Network business model by reducing the carrier cost by 50% and establishing a fixed cost lease payment for business customers.



Innovative completed the beta testing recently with the assistance of the Glass Doctor Company in Tukwila, Washington. The Glass Doctor operates 21 offices in Western Washington and has been with Innovative since October, 2006. Bill Marquardt of Schooley Mitchell Telecom Consultants serves as the telecom consultant for the Glass Doctor.



"The Glass Doctor recently converted most of their Western Washington offices and is pleased with the PrivateXL product. The Glass Doctor is in the process of adding the remainder of their offices to the PrivateXL product, and will continue to use the Innovative Global GPTN outbound long distance product and Private800 toll free products that deliver significant cost savings from traditional carriers”, said Bill Marquardt, Schooley Mitchell Telecom Consultants.



Innovative plans to target market this product to the many businesses, such as plumbers, electricians and insurance companies that rely on remote local offices to drive business revenue while serving customers locally. “This is yet another product that has been successfully designed, built, tested and deployed as part of Innovative’s present Private Network Product Suite”, says Joel Edwards, Director of Sales, Innovative Communications Technologies.



About Innovative Communications Technologies

Innovative Communications Technologies is a communications specific technology development company and, since 1989, has been a pioneer in the development and positioning of private telecommunications networks for businesses. Innovative has a proven track record of developing communications specific technologies within the telecommunications, media and wireless industries. Innovative owns approximately 21% of ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCPK: RLTR) www.reeltime.com.



