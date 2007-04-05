HometownQuotes’ Staff Expansion Continues

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- Office space continues to disappear as more positions are filled at HometownQuotes, including the most recent position of project manager.



Mike Hall is HometownQuotes’ latest addition to its ever-growing pool of employees. He will manage the company’s hardware and software issues. From ColdFusion programming and managing anti-virus protection to program and licensing updates, Hall will make sure HometownQuotes’ technical projects are prioritized and up-to-date.



“The tech department is really looking forward to having Mike on board,” said HometownQuotes co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Hunter Ingram. “His wealth of knowledge in this field will certainly help us move closer to our company goals and objectives.”



With more than 25 years of experience in information technology, Hall began his technology education at Kentucky’s Morehead University after he had tried every other major.



“When I switched to computer sciences, everything fell into place for me. It clicked,” said Hall. “That’s what I like about technology. It’s all logic. In this field, it’s possible to get things done without everyone thinking the same way. We have different methods for getting to the same point.”



Originally from Jackhorn, Kentucky, Hall’s years of experience with computers and technology come from 20 years in the military, where he set up networks and wrote software packages, among other duties. He retired from the military in 2006 as a disabled veteran.



“I’m looking forward to working with the latest version of ColdFusion and collaborating with a group of talented people who enjoy what they do. It’s nice to work in an environment where everyone enjoys coming to work,” said Hall.



When he is not repairing computers or writing software programs, Hall enjoys reading car manuals and working on automobiles, particularly older ones. He and his wife, Kimberly, have been married for 22 years and they have two sons.



