CustomScoop Provides Free Consultation for Companies Looking to Better Understand the Blogosphere

Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring and analysis services, today announced the availability of a free blog consultation. Those who will benefit the most from the interactive consultation are communications, public relations and marketing professionals tasked with monitoring and reporting on their organization’s media coverage.



“For many communications professionals, social media remains a great unknown and therefore is often excluded from their communications plans. As a result these organizations are exposing themselves to unnecessary risk as well as leaving valuable opportunities on the table,” states Chip Griffin, CEO of CustomScoop. “We’ve designed this free consultation to be a personalized crash-course in not only areas of exposure, but also potential solutions available.”



The consultation will teach participants:

- Your Organization’s Potential for Coverage in the Blogosphere

- Topics That May Be Covered – It’s Not Just Your Brand and Products

- Solutions Available to Make Monitoring and Analysis Feasible for You



CustomScoop’s own blog monitoring and analysis service, BuzzPerception, helps clients better understand and manage their brand perception online. Our intelligence experts work with clients to determine relevant topics to monitor and then proprietary technology is paired with personal research to effectively monitor blogs. The client team then analyzes content for tonality and relevancy, and presents actionable intelligence to clients in a weekly report.



To schedule a consultation, visit: http://www.customscoop.com/blogconsult



About CustomScoop

CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring technology and services, delivers relevant market intelligence to its customers in public relations, marketing, sales, investor relations, and competitive intelligence. CustomScoop’s solutions utilize proprietary software, an extensive database of sources and a team of search experts to deliver information quickly, accurately and with detailed reporting. Products range from an efficient online news clipping service to an enterprise-level blog monitoring and analysis solution. CustomScoop is headquartered in Concord, NH.

