Honestech’s Photo DVD Photo Editor and Utility Software Available for Trial

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --Honestech, Inc., a leading developer of digital video software technology for multimedia content and Internet Protocol (IP) solutions for PCs and Handheld devices, unveiled a trial version of its Award Winning Photo DVD 3.0 Picture and Photo slideshow authoring software. Downloadable from more than a hundred web sites, the trial version provides 30 days of full functionality.



Honestech Photo DVD 3.0, Winner of the Best Software Product Award at Retail Vision, the leading global retail industry trade show for retailers, e-tailers and direct marketers, is an easy-to-use program that lets with which you can produce personalized photo presentations and shows on CD or DVD, complimenting the photo slide show with transitions, music and narration. From importing pictures from digital cameras, to personalizing your screensaver, to watching video photo shows on your TV or computer Photo DVD enables users to easily create stunning transition effects and music and store your presentations as videos in MPEG, AVI, DV-AVI or WMV file formats.



Photo DVD 3.0 can be used with other Honestech products including Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility which would enable users to burn CD’s or DVD’s of the created videos for viewing on computers, Televisions, or portable DVD players.



Retail versions of Honestech’s products, including Video Patrol 5.0, VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an Analog to Digital Video format conversion kit for converting VHS to DVD, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Protocol (IP) Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, and Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility, are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, Amazon.com, and are available from the companies web site at www.Honestech.com. The full version of Video Patrol 5.0 is widely available with a suggested retail price of $39.99.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video. Honestech has offices in Austin, Texas, Taipei, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan and Daejeon, Korea.



For more information about Photo DVD 3.0 and Honestech, visit www.honestech.com.



Media Contact

Michael Romanies

FUEL Marketing and Sales

www.FuelMarketingAndSales.com

MikeR@Fuelmarketingandsales.com

(512) 832-9995

