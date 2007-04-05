iLink Opens New Office in Atlanta, Georgia

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- iLink Systems Inc, a leading end to end software solutions company, Microsoft Gold certified partner and preferred vendor, today announced the opening of their new office in Atlanta, Georgia. The strategic location in the Atlantic coast will help iLink to better serve the ISVs and ASPs market to build better products using Microsoft platform. iLink currently operates out of its offices in Bellevue WA, Fairfax VA, and Chennai, India and opening a new office in Atlanta proves geographic diversity. The move is aimed at providing better customer service to the growing number of iLink’s Atlantic Coast clientele.



“As part of our ongoing expansion, iLink is pleased to open its latest office in Atlanta, GA. Over the last several months, we have carefully mapped out the infrastructure, methodology, delivery and support required by our clients in this area. The strategic location of the Atlanta office, as well as the addition of key personnel allows us to better serve our extensive client base. I am glad to say that we are on target in all aspects of our business and growth plan due to this planned move” said Brandon Fix, VP of Business Development at iLink Systems.



“We’re looking forward to joining the Atlanta area’s high-tech community and doing our part to help it grow. We are seeing an upward trend in the number of projects that are coming to us from that area. We believe the opportunity is huge in this market and iLink would like to take advantage of it” said Mahadevan Seetharaman, Marketing Director at iLink.



Suresh Nadgonde will be responsible for the company’s sales and strategic direction in this region and heading the Atlanta office. Suresh has more than 12 years of experience in IT management, strategic planning, personnel management and software operations. He will be responsible for tapping into potential product development market and expanding sales and operations in this region.



iLink’s new office is located at 2180 Satellite Blvd., Suite 400, Duluth, GA 30097. The Atlanta office can be contacted by phone at 678-528-3287.



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals.



iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or

