IDAutomation.com Updates Their Barcode Image Generator

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 -- New updates in this 2007 release include improved support for Windows Vista plus added support for USPS OneCode and the MacroPDF417 Barcodes in the 2D version. This professional grade application is used to easily create and paste barcodes into other Windows applications or generate high quality graphic image files. Commonly used with PhotoShop, Quark and Publisher. Command line options are also available for creating bar codes in DOS. Easy-to-use features include: settings and properties of the barcode are retained for ease of use, images are easily copied to the clipboard with one click for quick pasting into other applications, and the image file names may be auto generated from the data of the barcode to save time.



A fully functional evaluation copy may be downloaded from their website at http://idautomation.com/generator/. A single user license costs $99 USD and site licenses start at $1990 USD. IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



