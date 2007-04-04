TaskMerlin 1.4 Now Available for Windows Vista

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --Interfathom has announced TaskMerlin 1.4, it's task and project management tool. TaskMerlin is fully compatible with Windows Vista and offers performance and functional improvements in key areas, including drag/drop and database updates, reminders and task filtering.



About TaskMerlin

TaskMerlin is a Windows project and task manager tool that makes it easy to store, manage and organize information. Information can be as simple as one line tasks, notes or appointments. Or it can involve multiple projects, sub-projects, folders and tasks. How data is structured is up to the user.



Key benefits:

- Organize information easily

- Manage projects quickly and efficiently, saving time

- Track tasks, store notes and remember deadlines

- Easy to use and an intuitive design

- Customization to the user's specific needs and circumstances

- Internet and multi-user network access for team collaboration



TaskMerlin is free to try for 30 days, and costs $49.95 to buy.



For more information, go to http://www.interfathom.com/

