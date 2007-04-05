Buck County’s Gina Rubel Speaks at Female and Fabulous High Tea

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- Gina F. Rubel, President/CEO of Furia Rubel of Doylestown, was featured at the Female and Fabulous High Tea on March 24, 2007. Rubel shared her business knowledge and work-life balance strategies with more that 100 women and men from the region in honor of Women's History Month.



Milla by Mail hosted the1st Annual Tea to celebrate today's exceptional and distinguished women. All proceeds benefited Women's Way, the country's oldest and largest funding federation) and a panel discussion featuring distinguished women in business.



Notable Speakers featured at the event included:



· Gina F. Rubel, President & CEO, Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.



· Brigette Daniels, Executive Vice President, Wilco



· Lisa Taylor Richey, Founder & Director, American Academy of Etiquette



· Tina Wells, CEO, Buzz Marketing Group



· Tia Williams, Beauty Editor & Author of The Accidental Diva.



According to Jamila Payne, Founder and President of Milla by Mail, "Female and Fabulous describes the women who participated in this event. Each provided unique perspective, leadership advice and a take-charge approach to business."



Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a women-owned certified public relations firm located in Doylestown, Pa. The firm represents a wide range of clients including law firms, educational institutions, non-profit associations, and professional service firms. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.



Photo Caption: From L to R: Elizabeth Wellington, Moderator and Fashion Editor, Philadelphia Inquirer, Brigette Daniels, Executive Vice President, Wilco, Lisa Taylor Richey, Founder & Director, American Academy of Etiquette, Gina F. Rubel, President & CEO, Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., Tina Wells, CEO, Buzz Marketing Group, and Tia Williams, Beauty Editor & Author of The Accidental Diva.

