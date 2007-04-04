GospelTube.com - The World’s Newest Christian 'YouTube'

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --Anyone can watch videos on GospelTube.com. People can see first hand accounts of great messages from people who care most about spreading the word of God or find videos that could be a blessing to someone who is going through difficult times. Video clip sharing on GospelTube.com is a very powerful way to minister to a broader audience as more people turn to the internet for more information. Not only can they hear you (radio), but now they can see you! GospelTube.com is helping ministries get their message out all over the world via video sharing.



GospelTube.com was started in late 2006 by Nashville, TN native John Frierson after being laid off from his job. Trying to find a way to share Christian videos with family and friends without the provocative ads that one is exposed to on YouTube or Myspace, GospelTube.com was born and has been getting a very positive response worldwide. He has enlisted the assistance of wife Taronda and his brother Lamonte Frierson of Akron Ohio, to keep things running smoothly with GospelTube.com and another web property called GospelLinkExchange.com. The Gospel Link Exchange is where members can exchange banner and text ads on a network of Christian websites.



GospelTube.com is the next generation medium for faith based ministries to get their messages out to a broader audience.



“Church services provide you with a full course spiritual meal. GospelTube.com provides spiritual snacks to hold you until you can get back to Church.”



