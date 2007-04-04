Commercial Real Estate Financing Just Got Cheaper Through 400Bankers.com

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --400Bankers.com, a commercial real estate broker/lender database, has recently announce that they made a deal with brokers and lenders in their network to cut closing costs by 40% and max fee allowed to charge on commercial loans is 0.50% of loan amount up to $3 Million. Last year brokers and lenders have generated over $5 Billion in closed deals through 400Bankers.com and this year it's estimated that over six thousand loan applications will be processed and closed by end of year. Due to a high volume of loan applications and high closing ratio there will be 0.50% to zero origination fees charged to borrowers. Average closing costs have been decreased to $4,600 for commercial real estate loans of $1 Million or less. Many borrowers have found out that 400Bankers.com offers very attractive programs and highest LTV options which gives many borrowers great buying power. Some borrowers have received up to 100% financing for commercial real estate and business acquisitions through 400Bankers.com network.



To learn more about 400Bankers.com go to http://www.400bankers.com



About 400Bankers.Com

400Bankers.com (http://www.400bankers.com) is a national and international commercial mortgage loan bankers network for real estate projects between $200,000 and $10,000,000,000. 400Bankers.com has over four hundred lenders and private investors in it’s network. The network consists of commercial loan experts who are unmatched in efficiency and financing terms.



