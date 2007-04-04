Honestech’s Video Editor 7.0 Video Editing Solution Available For Trial

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 -- Honestech, Inc., a leading developer and marketer of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) software technology for multimedia content on PCs, handheld devices and phones, has released a trial version of its leading Video Editor 7.0 video editing software suite. Downloadable from more than two hundred web sites, the trial version provides 30 days of full functionality.



Honestech Video Editor 7.0 is a powerful suite of video editing software that can assist you in compiling a professional looking movie from your existing personal videos, digital still images, and audio files. With its user-friendly and intuitive interface, Honestech Video Editor 7.0 is simple enough for first time users yet powerful enough for experienced pros.



With Honestech Video Editor 7.0, you can manage and edit multiple files simultaneously. For each video file, you can select Full Rendering, Smart Rendering, or Fast GOP (Group of Pictures) encoding methods. With Video Editor 7.0’s convenient easy-to-use Drag-and-Drop interface editing features including Title, Transition, Overlay, and other Special Effects novice users will be able to produce professional looking videos in no time.



Video Editor 7.0 is compatible with other Honestech products. For example, you could use Honestech’s Video Patrol 5.0, which enables PCs to capture and save images and video in MPEG file format enabling remote monitoring and recording providing security, baby sitter monitoring, or pet monitoring, for video recording and then edit the captured video with Video Editor 7.0, and burn the video to CD or DVD with Honestech’s Fireman 3.0.



Using its built-in compression engine, Honestech Video Editor 7.0 can save the edited video as a small but high quality MPEG-1 or MPEG-2 video files or it can compress and save AVI (compressed AVI file), DV-AVI, and Windows Media Video (WMV) files.



Retail versions of Honestech’s products, including; Video Editor 7.0 Video Editing Solution, VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an Analog to Digital Video format conversion kit for converting VHS to DVD, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Protocol (IP) Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, Video Patrol 5.0 an internet access video surveillance system and Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility, are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, and Amazon.com, and are available from the companies web site at www.Honestech.com. The full version of Video Editor 7.0 is widely available with a suggested retail price of $79.99.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video. Honestech has offices in Austin, Texas, Taipei, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan and Daejeon, Korea.



For more information about Video Editor 7.0 Video Editing Solution and Honestech, visit www.honestech.com.



Media Contact

Michael Romanies

FUEL Marketing and Sales

MikeR@Fuelmarketingandsales.com

(512) 832-9995

