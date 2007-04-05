Protect Your Gains and Cut Losses With Sell@market

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- Sell@Market announces today the availability of a service that allows stock market investors to maximize gains and minimize losses by using the Adaptive Trailing Stop strategy.



For most amateur investors, 'intuition' is the only selling strategy. Basing selling decisions on emotions has led many investors to bankruptcy. Having no definite selling strategy means having no trading strategy at all.



Sell@Market is a brand new service that uses the Adaptive Trailing Stop method as the sell strategy. It tracks and analyzes stock quotes daily on all major exchanges, including AMEX, NASDAQ, and NYSE, and re-evaluates the profit to risk ratio according to the chosen risk strategy. If a stock being monitored matches certain criteria, Sell@Market emails you a recommendation to sell.



Sell@Market protects investments by following the main rule of the Trailing Stop strategy, while adapting its strategy to current market conditions for each stock in a portfolio. It saves you time by automating the monitoring and calculation processes, and removes emotions from trading by sending sell recommendations at the moment it makes most sense to sell, economically, not emotionally.



There are many trading strategies available, all have their pros and cons. Most stategies require investors to monitor stocks very closely. If you don't have the time to spare to watch an investment, a strategy based on the Trailing Stop method may be just perfect.



The Trailing Stop method has strong benefits over alternative trading strategies. Trailing Stop limits your losses but not your gains, while not requiring you to constantly monitor the market to achieve best results.



It uses proven, published mathematical methods to maximize your gains and cut losses. The Trailing Stop method deals with the current stock price, and the stop selling price that represents the moment at which to sell your shares. The Trailing Stop method raises your stop selling price when the stock goes up, but holds it when the stock goes down. If the stock falls enough below the stop selling price, a strategy based on the Trailing Stop method produces a recommendation to sell immediately. This strategy effectively limits your loss to a pre-defined percentage of your investment, while at the same time not limiting your income.



A modified version of this strategy based on the Adaptive Trailing Stop takes an additional parameter into account. The Adaptive Trailing Stop method ties its selling recommendations to stock volatility, which represents how fast the particular stock can rise or fall. Volatility is arguably the most important factor when it comes to the decision to sell, as it is closely tied with the stock's risk factor. This method works best for modern stock markets, as today's stocks can start moving very fast.



Developing and following the right strategy can be a difficult and time-consuming process that does require certain skills in higher mathematics. If you don't have that much time to spare, try using a service that does all the monitoring and calculations for you, and gives you selling recommendations in plain English.



There is nothing that even the best strategy can do to protect investments if an investor is not following its recommendations. Sell@Market helps you protect your investments by excluding emotions from trading. Just check your email daily and follow the system's recommendations to maximize your gains and minimize losses.



