BMC Capital Provides $680,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Desert Foothills Condominium Office Complex in Ahwatukee, AZ.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on March 26, 2007, that it originated a $680,000 loan for the acquisition of Desert Foothills Condominium, an office building located at 1345 E. Chandler Blvd in Ahwatukee, AZ.



“The borrowers are seeking financing of maximum LTV and we were able to meet this request by providing a high 80% loan-to-value mortgage with a 5-year fixed rate amortized in 25 years,” says Susanna Reust, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Phoenix Office.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance commercial loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

