BMC Capital Provides $1,472,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Kerrybrook Apartments in San Antonio, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on March 20, 2007, that it originated a $1,472,000 loan for the acquisition of Kerrybrook Apartments, a 49-unit multifamily property located at 2622 Kerrybrook Court in San Antonio, TX.



The loan was originated by Michael Thompson, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Houston office. Thompson states, “We provided the borrower with a 5-year fixed rate mortgage with a very competitive rate, and a 30-year amortization.” The property was purchased by California based real estate investor B n P Investments, LLC.



The buyer and seller both had local representation. Gilbert Vergara of Sylus Real Estate represented the seller and David Humes of FDH represented the buyer.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

