START-IT Magazine Recognizes Deacom as One of the Most Influential Manufacturing Technology Companies

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- START-IT Magazine, a leading publication serving the manufacturing industry, recently named Deacom, Inc. to its 2007 START-IT 125 list of the most influential manufacturing technology providers. Deacom, Inc. develops and implements an integrated accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software package for building component, manufactured and modular housing, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers, with a specialization in the pharmaceutical, paint, ink, coatings, adhesive, sealant, food, beverage, cosmetic and cosmeceutical, and specialty chemical manufacturing industries.



START-IT’s editor and editorial advisors determine the annual START-IT 125 to provide a snapshot of the industrial market and the companies with the greatest impact on its direction. Criteria for company inclusion involves the exercise of respectable business practices, alignment of focus and vision with the objectives of START-IT’s editorial, and dedication to the education of directors, managers, vice-presidents, and chief executives.



“We are excited about this year’s winners,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of START-IT. “The editors were more discerning this year, and some companies that have made it in the past have been removed, truly making this a remarkable and useable list for manufacturers.”



Deacom, Inc. is one of 28 manufacturing technology companies recognized by START-IT for the first time this year.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

