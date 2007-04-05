RAR Recovery Toolbox Released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- The RAR Recovery Toolbox tool recovers data from damaged RAR archives. The program scans the archive, defines the data structure and tries to recover as much information as it can from the damaged file. Using several different recovery algorithms, the tool minimizes data loss and tries to recover the maximum possible amount of information. It also checks the data for consistency to enhance the quality of data recovery. After the program finishes the recovery session, it shows a full recovery report.



An intuitive and convenient user interface makes the work with the program easy and comfortable even for a beginner. The process of data recovery consists of several steps performed in separate windows, so the recovery process becomes even more convenient.



During data recovery the program doesn’t modify the damaged archive; it just recovers files from the archive and saves it to the hard disk. The folder structure remains the same, file and folder names aren’t changed too.



Main features of RAR Recovery Toolbox:



- Recovering encrypted data

- Recovering data from password-protected RAR archives

- Recovering data from damaged storage devices (floppy disks, CDs, Zip-Drives, etc.)

- Working with RAR archives in a local network

- Using several independent algorithms to maximize the amount of recovered information



Main causes of damage to RAR archives:



- Incorrect shutdown of the operating system (power drop, restarting the computer using the RESET button, etc.)

- Virus activity

- Incorrect work of antivirus software

- The archive wasn’t downloaded/copied from the network completely

- Some programs process archives incorrectly

- the list goes on…



Scanning speed depends on the size of the damaged archive



RAR Recovery ToolBox compatible with Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows XP SP2, Windows 2003, Windows Vista.



RAR Recovery Toolbox is distributed under the “Try before Buy” license. Unregistered users can’t save a recovered file on disk.



Web info:

Program WEB page: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/rar_recovery.html

PAD file URL: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/downloads/RARRecoveryToolbox.xml

Screenshot: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/img/rarrecovery_page01normal.gif

Program icon: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/img/logo32rarrecovery.gif

Download link: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/downloads/RARRecoveryToolboxSetup.exe

Order page: http://www.oemailrecovery.com/buy_rar_recovery.html

