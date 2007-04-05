Flajector 2.0: Oceans of New Opportunities at Lower Costs

St. Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- Designed for Windows OS, Flajector 2.0 is a one-stop shopping solution for quick creation of windowless applications from flash movies. The key benefits of Flajector 2.0 include intuitive user-friendly interface that allows for converting flash movies to exe files in a one click.



Flajector 2.0 prides in full support of transparency which makes it stand out from similar solutions. Flajector 2.0 creates no temporary files which adds to velocity and usability. It has never been so easy to create an EXE application - you can insert a flash player into the generated application and it will run even on the workstations that don't have installed flash player.



Compared to competitor solutions, Flajector 2.0 offers an unsurpassed number of features, including a seamless support for various plug-ins (pictures, FLV, xml-files and others) that can be used to extend the generated application, preview options, ability to run the application from “restricted-rights” accounts and other handy features. The unsurpassed usability of the solution makes it ideal even for complete beginners in flash and application creation. Flajector 2.0 has been thoroughly created in close collaboration with end users and presents the best price-to-feature ratio in its class. Softanics’ customer support team provides professional guidance and high-quality support for the product users.



Read more about Flajector 2.0 at http://www.flajector.com



Download the demo version for free from: http://flajector.com/download/FlajectorSetup.exe



Flajector Pricing and Availability

Flajector 2.0 runs under Windows OS. Additional information on Flajector 2.0, as well as its evaluation version is available from http://www.flajector.com/.



About Softanics

Founded in 2004, Softanics develops handy utility solutions for corporate and home users. The company’s ambitious plans for growth and leadership are backed up with a creative team of professionals enhanced by a strong commitment to excellence both in products and service.



An evaluation version of Flajector is available for review purposes.

Product page link: http://www.flajector.com

Download link: http://flajector.com/download/FlajectorSetup.exe

E-mail: pr@softanics.com

Company's website: http://www.softanics.com

