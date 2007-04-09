BMC Capital Provides $3,375,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Alderwood Apartments in Phoenix, AZ

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on March 28, 2007, that it originated a $3,375,000 loan for the acquisition of Alderwood Apartments, a 90-unit apartment complex property located at 15425 N. 25th St. and 2502 E. Greenway Rd. in Phoenix, AZ.



Susanna Reust, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Phoenix office, arranged a 3-year fixed rate mortgage at a loan-to-value of 75% with a 30-year amortization. “The borrower is an experienced real estate investor and a long-standing client of BMC Capital. This is the 5th financing we were able to arrange for the borrower,” says Reust.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



