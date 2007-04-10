BMC Capital Provides $1.8M Loan for the Acquisition of Eckerd’s Single Retail Center in Atlanta, GA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on April 2, 2007, that it originated a $1,798,000 loan for the acquisition of Eckerd’s, a single tenant retail property located at 2886 Memorial Drive SE in Atlanta, GA.



“Even though the store was in the process of being acquired by Rite Aid, BMC Capital was able to arrange financing and provided the first time NNN investor with a 10-year fixed rate on a 62% loan-to-value mortgage with a 30-year amortization,” says Randy Key, a Loan Officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance retail loans in the Southeast and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

