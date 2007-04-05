American Idol’s Sabrina Sloan and MLC PR Join Forces

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- American Idol top 16 finalist, Sabrina Sloan, has signed on for PR services according to Mona Loring, president of M. Loring Communications, LLC. Sloan’s exit from American Idol left many fans and viewers in shock. According to public opinions from blogs, radio shows and other media, Sloan’s departure was neither warranted nor expected.



The elimination of the talented Sloan, 27, was an apparent disappointment even for all three of the show’s judges. "Sabrina should be in that top 12, dawg," said critical judge Randy Jackson, who dissented, "America got that one wrong."



Despite the unexpected outcome, auditioning for the 6th season of American Idol was clearly a rewarding experience for Sabrina Sloan. Sloan says, “What very few people know is that I was unable to walk until two days before the Idol’s Hollywood round.” Sloan was recently hit by a truck running a red light. She was rushed to the hospital with a black eye, nose contusion, fractured ribs, sprained ankle, and a puncture wound. Regardless, Sloan’s determination and talent helped her progress through Hollywood week with the injuries while suppressing severe pain. Sloan adds, “Even during my time in the top 24, I was giving it my all and singing through the injuries. I have to say now that I am impressed with myself.”



Although Sloan’s stretch on American Idol helped her reassess her goals in music and performing, she was already making headway in the entertainment industry. Prior to American Idol, Sloan was in the Broadway and touring companies of the Tony Award Winning musical “Hairspray.”



“Sabrina Sloan is the embodiment of the perfect singer. She has Christina Aguilera’s vocal control and power with a strong suggestion of Whitney Houston’s soul,” says Loring. “I am personally shocked that she was not in the show’s finals. As Randy Jackson put it best, America really messed up with those votes that week.”



For more information, or to schedule an interview with Sabrina Sloan, please contact Mona Loring at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com.

