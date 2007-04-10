iLink Systems Inc’s India Development Center Gets STPI (Software Technology Park of India) Certification

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2007 -- iLink Systems Inc, an end to end software solutions provider, recently got its India Development Center STPI certified.



This certification provides an added edge in reducing operational expenses in the India center and this enables iLink to provide better value to iLink's clients. It also positions iLink to compete effectively with other STPI certified Indian companies like Infosys and TCS.



Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is a society set up by the Department of Communication & Information Technology, Government Of India in 1991, with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting the Software Exports from India. STPI maintains internal engineering resources to provide consulting, training and implementation services. Services cover Network Design, System Integration, Installation, Operations and maintenance of application networks and facilities in varied areas ranging from VSATs to ATM based networks.



Some of the benefits under the STP scheme include



- Approvals are given under single window clearance mechanism.

- All the imports of Hardware & Software in the STP units are completely duty free, import of second hand capital goods also permitted.

- STP units are exempted from payment of corporate income tax for a block of 10 years (upto 2009-10).

- Jurisdictional Directors have the powers to approve import of capital goods (net of taxes) not more than US$ 20 million.

- 100% Foreign equity is permitted.

- Re-Export of capital goods are permitted.

- Capital invested by Foreign Entrepreneurs Know - How Fees, Royalty, Dividend etc., can freely repatriated after payment of Income Taxes due on them if any.

- Call center permitted under the STPI scheme.



Sridhar Mahadevan, Managing Director of iLink, India said that "Getting STPI certification helps us in decreasing effort spent in interfacing with different government authorities and infrastructure vendors as it provides one stop service point for all such interactions. Being a fully export oriented unit, iLink enjoys the tax exemptions on income gained on our export oriented services and this is a definitely huge benefit for a SME like ours to help us compete effectively in the global market. As most of our projects involve use of cutting edge technologies, we typically end up importing latest technology based hardware for testing purposes. In these cases, STPI helps us by reducing the effort involved in interfacing with Excise Department and also providing us duty exemptions for imported hardware"



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is an end to end software solutions provider with core capabilities in enterprise application development and integration, business analysis, eMarketing, creative services, and application maintenance and support. iLink focuses on providing software development solutions to the healthcare, real estate, non-profit and online retail verticals. iLink has served clients like HP, Hitachi, Drugstore.com and Housevalues.com. As a Microsoft ISV Gold Partner, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India.



More information can be found at http://www.ilink-systems.com:



