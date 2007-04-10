SBMAV Disk Cleaner 3 Has New Capabilities

Yekaterinburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2007 -- The latest version of the software that cleans a disk drive of unnecessary files, SBMAV Disk Cleaner 3, has just been released and it is fully compatible with Windows Vista.



SBMAV Disk Cleaner is a utility for cleaning a hard drive of various informational trash of unimportant files that simply clutter your system. With SBMAV Disk Cleaner, you can search for and delete temporary system files and folders as well as useless files from other applications. The software also searches out and deletes incorrect shortcuts that refer to non-existent files and folders, uninstalls software programs, deletes unneeded cookies, and searches for duplicate files.



The interface of SBMAV Disk Cleaner 3 differs significantly from previous versions and changes were made to the program’s functionality. The new version is fully compatible with Windows Vista.



This version 3 of the program includes a new unique self-learning system (MAVQSM™), which scans a disk in seconds and includes an embedded security system to prevent inexperienced users from losing important data.



The improved duplicate document search function works significantly faster and the identified duplicates are displayed in a handy list divided into several groups. The automatic system that recognizes outdated document backup copies is greatly simplified and sped up.



Users appreciate the improvements and simplifications in disc occupancy analysis, which is much faster in SBMAV Disk Cleaner 3.



Program’s price

For private users the price of SBMAV Disk Cleaner 3 is a low $24.95 per computer.



About SBMAV Software

SBMAV Software was founded in 2003 and since then has been developing and promoting the SBMAV Disk Cleaner project and its enhancements. During its lifetime, the company has demonstrated wide experience in software development. Today SBMAV Software is supported by many advanced professionals who continuously improve the software.



Links

Program's Home Page: http://www.sbmav.com/products/detail.php?ID=1157

Screenshot: http://www.sbmav.com/image/main.jpg

Download: http://www.sbmav.com/files/dcleaner.zip

