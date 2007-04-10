Divogames Releases AirStrike II

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2007 -- Divogames announced the release of a sequel to their award-winning AirStrike 3D: Operation WAT, nominated last year by Game Tunnel in Best Action Game, Best Sound, Best Graphics and Best Non-Network Multiplayer categories.



AirStrike 2.0 does not just simply copy its predecessor; quite the opposite, the game now features brand new land, air and water units – armored vehicles, heavy helicopters, submarines, destroyers, carriers, and speedboats. Missions take place over water, desert, high in the mountains and over densely populated areas. While the enemies have become tougher and more deadly, players can now upgrade and modify weapons to meet the challenge. The level of details for 3D objects is incredibly high.



In addition to five different landscape types, the game comes with a terramorphing feature that transforms landscape as a result of players’ actions. New helicopter types have been added to give players more choice and flexibility. Each of the four helicopters - Steel Falcon, Sky Keeper, DG 17-F, and Lava Hammer – has own unique set of characteristics that includes armor and maneuverability. The choice of weapons has been enriched with new items. The weapon upgrades become available over time to increase firepower and damage inflicted. New bonus types, like SatelliteStrike, Annihilator and Bomber help passing through particularly difficult missions and levels.



The game features a total of 20 levels – seventeen regular and three bonus ones, available after the enemy boss has been destroyed. The game features excellent graphics, great special effects, catchy original soundtrack and engaging, thought difficult, gameplay. The game can be downloaded and purchased directly from the manufacturer website or through an authorized reseller or game publisher.



The price of a single copy is 19.95 US Dollars.



If you have any questions, would like to request editor’s copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, have a business proposal or interested in publishing/distributing AirStrike 2.0, please contact Dmitry Zakharov at sales@divogames.com