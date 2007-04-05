NTI Introduces USB KVM Extender via CAT 5

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- Network Technologies Inc today announced the addition of the XTENDEX® ST-C5USBV-300 USB KVM extender to its popular line of extenders.



The ST-C5USBV-300 USB KVM extender extends a USB keyboard/mouse and VGA display up to 300 feet via CAT5/5e/6 cable. Each ST-C5USBV-300 extender consists of a local unit that connects to a computer and provides local keyboard, monitor and mouse connections, and a remote unit that connects to a keyboard, monitor and mouse. The local and remote units are interconnected via CAT5/5e/6 cable.



The extender transmits crisp and clear 1280x1024 video resolution at 300 feet; higher resolutions up to 1920x1440 are supported at shorter distances. It allows a user to back-rack broadcast quality servers without impact to post-production operations.



Available for immediate sale, the XTENDEX ST-C5USBV-300 USB KVM extender via CAT5 costs $385 each.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



