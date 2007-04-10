Add-in Express 2007 for Delphi is Released

Gomel, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2007 -- Add-in Express Ltd. has released Add-in Express VCL 2007, feature-rich visual component set for customizing and enhancing all main applications of Microsoft Office. (developing Microsoft Office solutions of any scale for all main Office applications. )



Generation 2007 of Add-in Express VCL allows programming deployable, updatable, secure and isolated, version-neutral feature-rich plug-ins for all available Microsoft Office versions, including Office 2007, 2003, 2002 (XP) and Office 2000.



Add-in Express VCL is completely based on the Rapid Application Development (RAD) paradigm which allows creating add-ins, smart tags, RTD servers and Excel user-defined functions without coding their GUI. Add-in Express 2007 provides special project templates that include all necessary functionality for Office plugins and centralize all technology-specific components through visual designers and RAD modules.



Using visual designers and special components, Delphi developers can create their own or customize existing toolbars, menus and sub-menus for Office 2000 – 2007, add new or customize existing tabs for the Office 2007 Ribbon UI, build the Quick Access Toolbar and the Office Menu for Office 2007, develop application-level keyboard shortcuts, create custom task panes for Office 2007 applications, develop Smart Tag recognizers, program Excel RTD servers and topics and much more.



Add-in Express 2007 packages also include special Extensions for Microsoft Outlook which is an analog of Microsoft Outlook 2007 form region technology. customize Outlook windows, views and forms with advanced form regions, add Outlook option and property pages. All these features are available for Microsoft Office 2000 – 2007. The Office 2007 Ribbon interface is completely supported.



Add-in Express 2007 completely supports all main applications from the Microsoft Office family: Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Visio, Project, MapPoint, Publisher, Access, FrontPage and InfoPath.



Add-in Express VCL is developed in Borland Delphi and directly supports Borland Delphi 5, 6, 7, Delphi 2005 and Delphi 2006, including the Architect, Enterprise and Professional Delphi editions.



For more information about Add-in Express 2007 for Borland VCL please visit: http://www.add-in-express.com/add-in-delphi/

