Blenz Coffee Perks Up Westbank British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2007 -- Friday March 30 marked the opening of Blenz Coffee’s 49th location in BC. The newest Blenz Coffee location is in Westbank at #307 – 3550 Carrington Road, The Hub Centre. This location will serve as a community meeting place, offering Blenz fine selection of beverages and foods, as well as free wireless internet access for its customers.



When asked to comment on the new location, Okanagan Master Franchisor, David McDougall states “We’re very pleased that David Tuccaro has joined the family as the franchisee and operator of the new Blenz Coffee in Westbank. We know his enthusiasm for business and passion for coffee will play a major part in his success.” Mr. McDougall continued, “We are also excited to see Jennifer, David’s sister, helping with getting the location up and running. Seeing the family involvement in such a family oriented community is truly inspiring.” Graham Hawkins shares David’s enthusiasm about the most recent addition. “It’s been a priority for us to locate a Blenz Coffee in Westbank. It’s a thriving community and we’re positive that Blenz will be well-received by all.”



As the newest addition to the Blenz family, David Tuccaro is looking forward to serving his community with a product he loves, as part of a company that he believes in. “I’m pleased to have my Blenz franchise located in Westbank. My family lives here and it’s a community we’re proud to be part of. Plus, I love coffee, I love the coffee business and I truly look forward to being an integral part of the Westbank business community,” raves David Tuccaro.



“The Blenz Okanagan Team of David McDougall, Graham Hawkins, Nancy McDougall and Carol Hawkins are simply awesome,” said Blenz President, George Moen. “They continue to help build a strong brand for Blenz in the Okanagan and the addition of the Westbank store continues to show their strong commitment to their customers and community.”



About The Blenz Okanagan Team: The Hawkins’ and McDougalls are the Master Franchisee’s for the Okanagan region. These areas include the Kamloops, Vernon. Kelowna, Westbank and Penticton regions of British Columbia.



About Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company™

Blenz Coffee is a premium retailer of coffee, tea and other innovative and delicious specialty beverages. All of Blenz beverages are made in-store from only the highest quality ingredients available. Blenz operates a network of over 84 franchise locations, with 49 in British Columbia and 35 internationally. Blenz Coffee is proudly Canadian!

