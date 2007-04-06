Environmental Water Systems Earns Prestigious National Customer Service Award

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2007 -- Environmental Water Systems, the leading water filtration company in the United States, was awarded the Decorative Plumbing & Hardware Association’s (DPHA) 2006 Customer Service Department of the Year Award. Over 200 companies nationwide are eligible for the award. According to the DPHA, this award is in recognition of “outstanding business practices and extraordinary customer service.”



“We recognize that what really differentiates a company in today’s market is not just product, but how you interact with customers,” says Mark Truncale, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We simply make sure that every distributor, contractor, and consumer gets the answers and time they need to feel comfortable with their product inquiry.”



“We handle dozens of calls everyday,” says Jody Ricks, Senior Customer Service Representative, “and each and every one goes into a secure and internal database that we can reference for future discussions. This ensures we can solve their questions quickly and completely on any future call.”



Stellar customer service continues to pay off for Environmental Water Systems as they see double-digit growth in an otherwise sluggish market. EWS is the leading provider of water filtration and conditioning products from the sink to whole home. Available in Kitchen & Bath Showrooms and Building, Plumbing, Pipe & Supply throughout the United States and in Europe, EWS is known for their 20-year leadership in whole-home water filtration systems, which offers filtered water to every tap throughout the home.



