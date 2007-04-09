Retina X Studios Introduces Advanced Parental Control Software to Promote Complete Computer and Internet Safety and Restriction

Litchfield Park, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2007 -- Retina X Studios, an Agile Software company, developing PC and network monitoring software, today announced the immediate availability of ‘Advanced Parental Control’, the latest addition to RXS family of PC monitoring software at http://www.advancedparentalcontrol.com.



Hailed this year for its extensive range of features and available on an unbeatable price of $39.97, this parental control software can block unwanted sites, content, windows and chat rooms. APC lets parents: "Create and enforce a custom schedule for each child's computer usage; Automatically warn and log users out of the computer when their allowed time is up; Manage how, when and the amount of time they can use the Internet. Block web sites containing any keywords you choose or by site name; Block any or all installed programs from being used by specific users; Record selected activities, including screenshots, keystrokes and web sites; Provide the safe Internet environment that you want for your family; Perform simple Windows tweaks which help you control their access; Also gain parental features similar to Windows Vista with Windows XP; Only Parents can access the administration tools - NO workarounds. The parent can also optionally allow user(s) to view statistics about how much time they have left."



Advanced Parental Control was designed with ease-of-use in mind. It doesn't matter if someone knows a little or a lot about computers. APC is very easy to use and comes with full instructions and support, including Live Chat and 24 hour priority email support. Also included are free minor updates for life. There has never been an easier way to monitor kids. Nowadays it’s hard for even technically literate parents to stay ahead of the latest cyber trends. APC makes it easier to protect children in the ever-changing Internet world. Based upon a fast growing internet population among children, and by their parents' increasing concerns over the time they spend online and the content they can access, APC was created to offer parents full control over their children's internet usage, including controlling internet connectivity, monitoring surfing access, blocking dangerous sites, setting time limits for internet connection, and online/offline gaming control. A unique characteristic of APC differentiating it from other parental control software products is that APC monitors all activities on your not only internet activities but also monitors all applications running offline on to and provides a full view of what children are doing online/offline.



About Retina X Studios: RXS designs and develops PC Monitoring software. Headquartered in Arizona USA, RXS has earned a international reputation for outstanding customer service and its suite of products and services. RXS provides the tools that best let users monitor their PC and networks and enjoy full peace of mind. Visit www.retinaxstudios.com . For more information Contact: 5115 N. Dysart Rd. Suite 202-125 Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 or email info@retinaxstudios.com



