Divogames releases AirStrike II: Gulf Thunder

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2007 -- AirStrike II: Gulf Thunder is a fresh sequel to AirStrike II, arguably the most exciting 3D indie helicopter combat action game ever released. The new sequel follows in the footsteps of its ‘parent’ and takes it to the limit.



The centerpiece of AirStrike II: Gulf Thunder is a new terrorist base, well defended and cleverly designed to make any head-on attack pointless. This time around, the terrorists created a new monstrous weapon and a new type of explosives. Naturally, the only way to stop the destruction is to annihilate the opponents while they are on the move. After this is done, the player has to carefully plan the assault on the core base, which is defended by the towers and is fortified with a new type of metal alloy.



AirStrike II: Gulf Thunder has 24 new levels. There is a whole lot of ‘desert flying’ to do because this add-on is Iraq-based. The battle scene is littered with burning oil barrels and is packed with industrial objects where sneaky terrorist land units can hide to give them unfair advantage. All 3D objects are remarkably well designed and bear a distinct AirStrike II style touch.



The choice of helicopters in Airstrike II: Gulf Thunder is limited to 3 iron birdies, but all of the machines are pure joy to pilot and attack with. The difficulty level has been increased a couple of notches, so the game should please the most demanding hard-core gamers. Even diehard helicopter simulator fans are likely to get hooked on the game instantly.



As in previous parts of the game, there are briefings with the general who points out mission objectives and gives hints how to outsmart opponents.



The price of purchasing AirStrike II: Gulf Thunder is 19.95 US Dollars.



System Requirements:

• Microsoft Windows 95/98/ME/NT4/2000/XP

• Pentium II 400 MHz or equivalent

• RAM: at least 128Mb

• 100% OpenGL 1.xx compliant 3D accelerated video card



About DivoGames



DivoGames is a game development company that specializes in the creation of quality, fun, and user-friendly computer games. Constanly keeping our eyes on the latest 3D technologies we manage to combine the up-to-date rendering techniques with a gameplay of the best old-school arcade games.



One of the first titles, AirStrike 3D: Operation W.A.T. got the highest awards from many magazines and e-zines, was successfully published on CD almost all over the world as well as ported on arcade platforms.



