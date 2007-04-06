Asoftech Announces AutoMe 2.0 for Win 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2007 -- Award-winning software solutions publisher Asoftech releases AutoMe 2.0, its macro program and windows automation software with task scheduler and color checker.



We always need to do repetitive tasks on our computer, with AutoMe, you have an robot assisting you do all these repetitive work. AutoMe runs automatically without any intension from you. You can set it to run how many times or run forever until to come back and click on stop.



AutoMe is very easy to use. You can record your mouse and keyboard actions and save it as a robot. More over, input panels (includes keyboard input, mouse input, other input and advanced input) allows you easily edit actions you recorded. No programming needed.



AutoMe makes it a good bet for just about any user who wants to stop wasting time manually performing repetitive PC tasks. The program also features color checker which allows user to check color on screen, export and import feature allows user to backup robots or move robots to other computer.



System Requirements

Win95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP. Minimum 64MB RAM, 30MB HD Pentium 233 Mhz.



Pricing

21 days trial version. Full version costs $29.95 (electronic) or $39.90 (shipping included).



More Information

Please visit AutoMe homepage at http://www.asoftech.com/autome/



About Asoftech, Inc.

Founded in 2003 with the aim of creating quality software. Our focus has and will always be towards developing productivity applications that improves the lives of our customers.

