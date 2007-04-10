Renee Grant-Williams Announces Critique Panelists For 2007 Vocal Master Class

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2007 -- Celebrity voice coach Renee Grant-Williams has announced the critique panelists for the evening Performance Showcase portion of her 9th annual Vocal Master Class, to be held on Saturday, April 14th at the W274 multi-media facility in Franklin, Tennessee.



Attendees of Grant-Williams’ Master Class will have the opportunity to perform a song “live-to-tracks” on one of three stages at W274, where their performances will be critiqued by music industry veterans. Participants will receive a copy of their written evaluations, giving them an opportunity to build on their talents based on the professional opinions of actual music industry professionals.



This year’s critique panelists include Producer Eric Gallimore (Song Garden), Manager Bernard Porter (Porter Consulting Group), Songwriter/Bluebird Open Mic Host Barbara Cloyd, Manager Joe Meador (Grand Entertainment) and Producer/Music Director Roger Ryan (Anointed, CeCe Winans). Additional panelists will be announced very soon.



“Once again I’m extremely excited that the students at this year’s Master Class will have an opportunity to gather the comments and suggestions of a host of seasoned music business professionals,” says Grant-Williams.



In addition to the evening Performance Showcase, attendees of Grant-Williams’ Master Class will take part in a day-long teaching session, complete with a panel discussion focusing on how to create live performance opportunities that will get the attention of record executives with Country Rocker and American Idol Favorite Bo Bice, Booking Agent Bill Puryear, (President/Crescent Moon Talent), Entertainment Director John Taylor (World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge).



Grant-Williams, who is in constant demand by major record labels and entertainers including Miley Cyrus (Disney’s Hannah Montana), Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Dixie Chicks, Martina McBride, Randy Travis, Huey Lewis, and many more, has created a unique, activity-packed day. Past attendees of the Master Class include Tommy Shane Steiner, Brad Mates of Emerson Drive, Epic recording artist Mandy Barnett, Jive Records artist Nikki Cleary, 2002 Colgate Country Showdown winner Ashley Thompson and America’s Got Talent runner-up and Yahoo Yodeling Champion Taylor Ware.



Register for this year’s Master Class with Renee Grant-Williams: by calling (615) 244-3280 or by visiting www.MyVoiceCoach.com.

