Florence CO Site Selected for Mi2International, Inc Training Center

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2007 -- Renowned for its tactical training, Mi2International, Inc. today announced that it plans to build a multi-purpose training center in Florence, Colorado, the facility name is MOUTT (Modern Urban Tactical Training).



As an integrated security solutions company, Mi2International, Inc is uniquely qualified to meet the increased demand for training services from U.S. agencies, state and local law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations as well as private corporations and foreign governments.



Mi2International, Inc CEO Michael Padilla-Pagan said, "The Company has earned an excellent reputation within the military, civil and law enforcement markets for its select training processes and instructor cadre. This multi-purpose training complex will enable Mi2International, Inc to expand its robust training programs."



Located in Florence CO home to the U.S FEDERAL SUPERMAX (ADX), Florence CO, the Mi2International Training Center (MOUTT) is expected to meet the increased demand for the training of military, law enforcement, prison guards and homeland security personnel. "Working in partnership with Florence city officials, Mi2International is looking forward to making a positive, economic impact within the community," said Padilla-Pagan.



A global, veteran-owned security company, Mi2International, Inc is expanding its domestic footprint and anticipates working closely with the community to develop an advanced training center.



About Mi2Internationa, Inc

A U.S. Veteran –owned company, Mi2International with its worldwide Headquartered in Denver, Co., with offices in South Africa, Latin America and Canada. Mi2International is a training, operational, simulation and government services company of highly skilled and experienced military, law enforcement, private Security and private sector leaders with uncompromising professionalism who apply integrity, innovative ideas and integrated solutions to defense and national security challenges.



Mi2International pioneers new ways to serve our customers with products and services that support national security and organizational competence in the US and overseas in training, and education, homeland security, law enforcement, executive protection, law enforcement operations and tactics, marksmanship, Force on Force training, emergency management, leader development, organizational design and more. Our employees are strategists, planners, trainers, educators, logisticians, foreign area specialist, highly skilled and experienced law enforcement and military officers. As a team, they are skilled at creating comprehensive programs to meet specific customer needs. With more than 100 employees worldwide, Mi2International serves the national security needs of the US government, selected foreign governments, international organizations and the private sector with programs of the highest standards and methodologies of proven effectiveness.

