Casting Call - We Want Your Family

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2007 -- Producers of a new documentary television series entitled "Real Families Real Answers" are currently searching nation-wide for families who are willing to share their life experiences. Families of all sizes, ethnicities, economic levels and religious backgrounds are being sought. No matter where you live, no matter your circumstance, your family may be a perfect fit for one of our episodes.



Documentary filmmakers will spend time with nationally-recognized experts and families from all walks of life as they explore ways to strengthen today's modern family. Topics such as Strengthening Marriages, Blended Families, Curbing Contention, Effective Parenting, Confronting Pornography, Single Parenting, and Protecting Family Time are just a few of the areas that will be explored in this groundbreaking series.



Real families from New York to California, from Texas to Chicago and everywhere in between will be featured alongside the experts to illustrate what real families are doing to not only survive, but thrive in today's fast-paced and ever-changing society.



If you are interested in being considered as a featured family, or if you know of a family which might be appropriate, visit http://www.realfamilescasting.com and submit your information online.



Contact:

Sam Butterworth

casting@realfamiliesproduction.com

http://www.realfamiliescasting.com



