Have Your Own Free Business Card Design Department

Sedona, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2007 -- It is potentially the most valuable marketing tool a business can own - "their business card", and Galleria Ventures offers zero cost custom business card design services. This custom design service starts with one providing online the information they want on their business card. Then a professional graphics designer takes the information and starts creating their card design. This saves the time and money it would take to create a custom card design because the design service is free. Each design is truly custom! In other words, these are not predefined template designs like those offered by many other online services. Since Galleria Ventures design services are free, there is no risk and the customer is assured to receive the business card they approved because a printing order is only submitted after design approval.



Galleria Ventures' custom designs emphasize the use of photos and color in order to offer eye-catching and easy to remember uniqueness. For example: the use of several photos on the front of a business card can give an artist a small portfolio of their art. This portfolio entices interest and gives a broader view of the artist's works. The business card is an important business tool and many times the starting point for business relationships. For ideas and examples of their designs look on their web site: www.galleriaventures.com/bizcardweb



The goal is to create business card design that will attract attention and be selected when the card is in a stack of cards from other businesses.



Additional services:



* Quick - Designs are reviewed online.

* Easy reordering: Galleria Ventures is keeping all customer's business cards online available for reorder.

* Multi-person, Same Design - Quick review. If one has an initial design and wants to make another card with only changes in contact information, simply send an email explaining the contact changes and a new updated design will be made.

* Web Site Links. To give additional SEO marketing promotion, all new business card customers with a web site will have a link placed on the Galleria Ventures site to the customer's web page.

* Easy communication. Several methods are available to communicate the business card design desires.



Galleria Ventures offers all their services on business card orders of 100 or more.



Galleria Ventures prints business cards using the superior quality of a true offset lithography process. This gives a high resolution 200 lpi (4800 dpi) screen for crisp clear photos and increased color gamut. Prints have rich, smooth solids without the streaking found in lesser quality prints. Designs are printed using any number of color combinations on either side of your card including, but not limited to, full color photographs and logos. The paper stock is high quality thick 15-point stock (350 gsm) coated both sides with a satin matte finish and can grow to an impressive 16-point card with the glossy U/V coating applied. The quality of the color offset lithography printing and thick paper stock guarantees a professional look and feel.



Galleria Ventures is an online independent design and printing business that has been offering online services for designing and printing business cards, postcards, and greeting cards since 1997. If you would like to make an inquiry please use the contact form at: http://www.galleriaventures.com/contact.htm



Company Website: http://www.galleriaventures.com

Business Card Services Section: http://www.galleriaventures.com/bizcardweb

Business Postcards Services Section: http://www.galleriaventures.com/postcardwebbiz

Personal Postcards Services Section: http://www.galleriaventures.com/postcardweb

