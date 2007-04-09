MCTS: Windows Vista Certification 70-620 Practice Test Announced

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2007 -- uCertify a leading provider of preparation software for Microsoft certification exams has announced that the Preparation Kit (PrepKit) for the MCTS 70-620 certification exam will be released on April 30, 2007. You can pre-order this PrepKit before the release date for just $39.99 and avail a discount on the normal price of $89.98.



An evaluation version of the PrepKit is now available for download at:

http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-620.html



Exam 70-620: Windows Vista Certification is meant for professionals who want to work as system administrators, network administrators or technical support specialists. To become an MCTS professional, a candidate should have thorough knowledge in installing, managing, and configuring Windows Vista and new security network and applications.



“If you are going to take exams, you’ll need to purchase reference books and exam fees. At $30 the uCertify exam PrepKit is a no-brainer, even at $79.99 it's a solid base to build you exam preparations on. What’s more important though is uCertify will, if you fail, refund you the cost of the tool with their money back guarantee.” Said Richard Costall, (MVP, MCSD.NET), co-founder, NxtGenUG (http://www.nxtgenug.net), the innovative UK user group for Microsoft Technologies.



He further said, “At very least, you'd be mad not to download the relevant PrepKit evaluation a couple of weeks before you take the exam. It will give you an appreciation of some of the diversity of the exams and also get you used to reading and interpreting the question – which is probably the most important part.”



The PrepKit for the Windows Vista 70-620 exam contains 4 full-length practice tests that simulate the real exam. The user can also create a custom test and can draw questions based on a topic, study notes and case study. The PrepKit adaptive testing feature is also unique, and one in which each question is presented based on the user’s last question. This helps the user to prepare better.



The 70-620 PrepKit contains 260 challenging questions with comprehensive analysis for all types of questions. Detailed analysis is provided for the correct as well as incorrect answers, which will help the user to understand the topic more clearly.



The PrepKit comes with 70 detailed study notes, which are organized according to the actual test objective that helps the user to understand key concepts systematically. The 70-620 PrepKit also contains technical articles that are written by experts on related topics, which enhance the user’s understanding about technical issues.



The 70-620 PrepKit is equipped with reporting and analysis tools, which inform the user about his strengths and weaknesses and scope for improvement. The performance graph feature shows the user’s overall performance or performance in a particular test, in a graphical form.



The PrepKit comes with full money-back guarantee. If the user does not get certified in the first attempt he can get a full refund of his money. More information about the money-back guarantee can be found in the uCertify website.



