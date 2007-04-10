Universal Laser Systems, Inc. Expands into Second State of the Art Operating Facility

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2007 -- Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS), the global leader in the design and manufacture of CO2 lasers and computer-controlled CO2 laser engraving, cutting, and marking systems, has doubled the size of its U.S.-based headquarters by expanding into a second company-owned building located at 7845 E. Paradise Lane, Scottsdale, Arizona.



The new state-of-the-art facility houses laser system production, sales, marketing, engineering, and technical support staff, as well as warehousing and shipping operations.



“With a strong demand for our OEM lasers, it was necessary to accommodate the increased production requirements and also optimize the current building’s space for future expansion of laser production,” said Yefim Sukhman, President and founder of Universal Laser Systems. “The proximity of the two buildings provides maximum flexibility for setting up our production, training, applications, and demonstration spaces.”



Universal Laser Systems, Inc. is the world’s leading producer of CO2 lasers and computer-controlled CO2 laser engraving, cutting, and marking systems. ULS offers a complete line of air- and water-cooled CO2 lasers for OEM use from 10-120 watts. Universal Laser Systems serves customers worldwide from its headquarters in Arizona and offices in Europe and Asia. Visit www.ulsinc.com or www.co2laser.com call, or call 1-800-859-7033 for more information.

