iLink Systems joins the BioIT Alliance

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2007 -- iLink Systems Inc, a leading end to end software solutions company and Microsoft Gold certified partner, today announced its collaboration with BioIT Alliance, a cross-industry group which unites the pharmaceutical, biotech, hardware and software industries, working to further integrate science and technology in medical industry.



“We look forward to working with our partners in the Alliance to find new solutions to technology problems faced in common by life science companies. iLink will contribute its background in Biotechnology solutions combined with User Experience and Product Development. And with our expertise in the 2007 Microsoft Office System, Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and SharePoint Technologies, we will be able to apply next generation technology to develop the scientifically focused products required in this domain” said Sridhar Mahadevan, CTO of iLink Systems.



“We are very happy to have iLink Systems join the BioIT Alliance,” added Don Rule, Microsoft’s platform strategy advisor and BioIT Alliance director. “They are already in partnership with Microsoft as a Gold Certified Partner which will help us to work in-depth in Microsoft Technologies for developing products in the industry”



Commenting on iLink’s participation in the Alliance, Sridhar added that “More comprehensive data integration solutions, better technical collaboration and stronger knowledge management capabilities are needed to develop scientifically focused products. As an ISV with solution expertise, we are proud to be working with a wide range of partners and ISVs to solve unique product development challenges in the biomedical industry.”



About iLink Systems:

iLink Systems is a Software solution provider with core competencies in end-to-end definition and development of software products, a process which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and preferred vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta GA, and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com



About BioIT Alliance:

Formed in 2006, the BioIT Alliance is a cross-industry group working together to improve biomedical information technology on the Microsoft platform. Founding members include Affymetrix, Accelrys, Amylin, Applied Biosystems, The BioTeam Inc., Digipede Technologies LLC, Discovery Biosciences Corp., Geospiza Inc., HP, InterKnowlogy, Microsoft, Sun Microsystems Inc., VizX Labs LLC and other key companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech, hardware and software industries. Additional information about the BioIT Alliance can be found on the BioIT Alliance Web site at http://www.bioitalliance.org.

