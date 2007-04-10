The National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley Hosts “High Heels for High Hopes”

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2007 -- The National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley will host an exclusive fashion event, High Heels for High Hopes, on Thursday, April 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel’s Waterford Ballroom in King of Prussia, Pa.



High Heels for High Hopes will include a high-end, entertainment-packed fashion show featuring the spring collection of internationally known red-carpet designer Sue Wong. Local designers Milla by Mail and Camileon Heels will also lend their talents to the affair. An impressive list of celebrities will be present to support the Foundation’s cause including:



· Dorothy Krysiuk from FOX 29's "Good Day Philadelphia"

· Miss Meghan, internationally acclaimed author of “The Perfect Fit: What Your Shoes Say About You” (Chronicle Books)

· Tiffany Hill from B101

· PhillyFIT Magazine

· PhillySTYLE Magazine

· Kia Steave-Dickerson from "Trading Spaces"

· Maria Boren candidate on NBC’s first season of “The Apprentice”

· Sonya Elmore and Jose Maldonado, Award Winning Salsa Dancer and Partner from La Luna Dance Studio

· Lurainya Koerber, American Bellydancer ... among many others



According to Jen Wolf, Foundation Development Manager, "High Heels for High Hopes will combine fashion enthusiasm with community spirit. More than 300 businesswomen will strap on their heels for an exciting evening of networking, fashion and education.”



Throughout the exclusive event, the Foundation will offer information about kidney disease and what women can do to prevent it. The Foundation strives to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by kidney disease and works to increase organ transplant opportunities for those in need.



“It is inspiring that some of Philadelphia’s most powerful women business leaders are devoting their time, energy and talents to a cause that affects one in every nine individuals,” Foundation Finance and Investment Manager Caitlin Behrens stated.



Among the gala event’s sponsors are SmashBox Cosmetics, Naked Chocolate Café, Peace Valley Lavender Farm, Jones Apparel Group and Tiffany & Co. Gourmet catering and cocktails will accompany a well-heeled silent auction. And each attendee will receive a gift bag filled with terrific treats.



For those who wish to participate as sponsors, vendors, gift bag donors, or event partners, limited opportunities are still available. Spaces are dwindling quickly, so please contact Jen Wolf at 215.923.8611 as soon as possible. Tickets are available individually for $75, or in rolls of ten at a reduced price of $700. For more information please log onto http://www.nkfdv.org/Events/hh/index.html.



About the National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley

The Mission of the National Kidney Foundation is to prevent kidney and urinary tract disease, improve the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by these diseases, and increase the availability of all organs for transplantation. More than 10,000 area residents are on dialysis and thousands are waiting for kidney transplants. For more information, go to www.nkfdv.org.

