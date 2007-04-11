Bucks County Covered Bridges Festival Exclusive Red-Tie Fundraising Event

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2007 -- Covered bridges are a charming reminder of a simpler time. Also called “kissing bridges” because they afforded shade from summer’s heat and perhaps a moment to steal a furtive kiss, 36 of these unique crossings once dotted Bucks County. Unfortunately, the majority of Bucks County’s covered bridges have since fallen victim to neglect, vandalism and other hazards. This year, county residents and visitors will gather for a weekend to celebrate these symbols of the quiet, rural life for which Bucks County is known.



The first annual Bucks County Covered Bridges Festival will take place on June 9 and 10 at Tinicum Park in Erwinna, Pa. The weekend will kick off with a red-tie fundraising dinner on Friday, June 8. Those who attend the event will be treated to fine dining inside the South Perkasie Covered Bridge, which was constructed in 1832. The funds raised through the red-tie affair will benefit the Perkasie Historical Society, which in 1958 rescued the South Perkasie Covered Bridge from condemnation. All are welcome to attend this exclusive event; tickets are available in limited supply and must be purchased prior to the June 8 event.



“The gala will be a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dine inside a historical landmark,” Bucks County Covered Bridges Festival Founder Wayne Siefert stated. “The evening will feature an elegant meal inside this authentic covered bridge, live classical music and an opportunity to enjoy the company of an amazing group of people. The fine cuisine, tasteful music and lively conversation will create an unparalleled evening for our guests.”



The Covered Bridge Festival weekend events will feature guided walking and trolley tours of area covered bridges and many additional events for the whole family. Live entertainment, pony and hot-air balloon rides, vendors offering handmade arts and crafts and a petting zoo are just some of the attractions that thousands of festival goers will enjoy. Proceeds will benefit Bucks County covered bridge preservation and awareness efforts.



For further information please visit www.buckscountycoveredbridgesfestival.org. Dinner tickets and discounted festival tickets are available in advance via the festival’s Web site. Tickets and additional information may also be obtained by calling 215.822.0552 or e-mailing info@buckscountycoveredbridgesfestival.org.

