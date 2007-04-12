BMC Capital Provides $405,000 Loan for Regents Park in Hattiesburg, MS

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on April 6, 2007, that it originated a $405,000 loan for the refinance of Regents Park, a 16-unit multifamily property located at 1715 Mamie Street in Hattiesburg, MS.



“The borrower is looking to secure financing for the cash out refinance of the property,” says Bart Haddad, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Hattiesburg office,” and we were able to arrange a 10-year fixed rate mortgage at a loan-to-value of 75% with a 30-year amortization.”



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southeast and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

