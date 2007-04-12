All My Movies - Cutting-edge Tool for Creating Personal Video Collection

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- Bolide Software presents All My Movies - an exclusive software solution that allows to create and manage video collections - now with 25% off discount for users who switch to All My Movies from competitor products.



Bolide Software today announced a new release of its well-known solution All My Movies. Designed for Windows OS, this product allows users to easily and efficiently create and manage private video collections. All My Movies turns your idea of sorting and cataloging various data upside-down making it an extremely captivating task. Compared with its competitors, All My Movies possesses an unexampled feature suite such as support of various plug-ins, export into HTML, XLS, CHM, support of templates and enhanced database. One of the remarkable features of All My Movies is the possibility to import information from Internet databases (for example, IMDB) and the scanned data (covers and bar-codes) which brings considerable time-saving. Above all, All My Movies allows to take stock of lent discs, keep various bases for preview on PDA and implement full text search. Intuitive, user-friendly interface of the program developed in accordance with user-demands is fully customizable and supports a variety of skins.



Read more about All My Movies at: http://www.bolidesoft.com/allmymovies.html



Download the demo version for free from: http://www.bolidesoft.com/software/amm_setup.exe



Special 25% off discount for All My Movies 4.1



Bolide Software is glad to offer a 25% off discount to users who prefer All My Movies to competitor products. To get the discount please fill in the form at: http://www.bolidesoft.com/allmymovies/offer.html.



Prices and compatibility



The program runs under Windows 98/Me/2000/NT/XP/2003/Vista, demands DirectX 8+ and costs $34.95 (USD). Registered users get free minor updates and premium technical support. Discounts for volume buyers are available. Additional information on All My Movies 4.1, as well as its 30-day evaluation version is available from http://www.bolidesoft.com/.



About Bolide Software

Established in 2002, Bolide Software develops multumedia software. Bolide Software's flagship products are “All My Movies” management system for home video collection; “Image Comparer” which finds and removes graphic duplicates; “All My Software” - personal software inventory. For more information about Bolide Software visit http://www.bolidesoft.com/.

