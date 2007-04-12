Bucks Productivity Expert, Neen James, Presents to Sunrise Senior Living of Abington

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- Productivity Expert, Neen James of Doylestown, Pa., addressed the staff of Sunrise Senior Living in Abington, Pa., on “Productive Communications and Event Management.”



The presentation was held at the Abington Sunrise Senior Living Center on March 7, 2007. James discussed; strategies to apply before, during and after events; how to make a powerful first impression; why networking is a vital component in your business marketing mix; how to make events more proactive, productive and profitable; how etiquette applies to everyday business; and how to boost business through productive events.



James was selected to speak on the topic of productive communications and event management due to her outstanding track record in running and achieving great sold out events.



Neen James is an International Productivity Expert and is known for her ability to connect business professionals across the globe while helping them build their business. She is regularly featured as a keynote speaker around the USA, Canada and Australia, and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping business professionals is also demonstrated with her involvement in several local networks including Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she serves as the regional director.



James has served corporations from Australia to the U.S. A native born Aussie, James relocated to the Delaware Valley in 2005. Since then, she’s grown the eWomen Network Philadelphia chapter by 734%, achieved highest sales award for October 2006 for eWomen Network Internationally, raised $5,000 for local charity, was nominated for the International Business Matchmakers award, 40 under 40 and recently named chair of Office Depot Success Strategies for Women Conference. For more information or to have James speak at your business contact her office at http://www.neenjames.com or call 215-230-0835.

