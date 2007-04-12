Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Warehouse Demolition in New Jersey

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., a member of the National Demolition Association, was contracted by a private developer to demolish a former warehouse in Central, New Jersey.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.’s project scope of work consisted of the demolition of 1 story, 60,000 square foot warehouse building. Demolition included the entire steel frame structure as well as all concrete floors, foundations and footings. In addition, all asphalt paved areas needed to be demolished.



Prior to demolition activities, there were several tasks that needed to be completed. These tasks included the disconnection of all utilities, asbestos abatement of all asbestos containing materials and obtaining the demolition permit.



Once all pre-demolition activities were completed, the demolition of the warehouse commenced. Equipment utilized to complete the demolition included a Komatsu PC-400-LC6 mounted with a Labounty MSD-70R rotating shear (also utilized with a concrete pulverizer jaw attachment), a Komatsu PC300-5 mounted with a grapple (also used with a shear attachment), a Komatsu PC200-LC6 mounted with a grapple, a Fiat wheel loader and several Cat 236 skid steers. The site crew had an average composition of six employees.



Debris was carefully separated from recyclable materials and shipped offsite for disposal. Concrete, masonry and brick were set aside for onsite crushing. Steel and metals were sent offsite for scrap metal recycling.



Concrete, brick, masonry and asphalt were crushed onsite into 2 ½ inch or smaller material using an Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. UltraMax 1000-15CV Plant with stacking conveyors. Dallas Contracting has owned this unit for over five years and was extremely pleased with its production on this project. Daily crushed material production was over 1000 tons. Crushed concrete, brick and masonry were stockpiled separately from crushed asphalt materials. The crushed materials will be reused onsite by the developer for backfilling and grading purposes.



Safety is always paramount on demolition projects and this project was no exception. OSHA regulations were strictly adhered to and enforced. The entire project was completed in approximately three (3) months without incident or injury.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2) and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turn-key approach to demolition, onsite concrete crushing, scrap metal recycling and used equipment purchasing by offering all of these services under one roof.



Contact Information:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com

