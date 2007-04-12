Version 3 of Energy Information Platform Released

North Tonawanda, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- Ziphany, LLC, a leading provider of software and data hosting solutions for the energy industry, announces the release of Version 3 of their web-based EIS (Energy Information System) platform. The updated platform was strategically designed and developed to remain in the forefront of technological advancement within the market.



The development of the Version 3 Energy Information System platform is a direct result of both market assessment and customer feedback. While deregulation amongst other factors in the energy industry produces positive collaboration, time is becoming increasing more difficult to manage. Using the most up-to-date technology, Ziphany’s new platform enables clients to access “critical information” much quicker than most Energy Information platforms being used in the market to date.



Modules added that didn’t exist in the previous version (Version 2) of Ziphany’s Energy Information System platform include Energy Baseline, Curtailment, Average Load Shape, Energy Pricing vs. Consumption, and a Calendar View Overlay module which gives clients the ability to compare specific days of a month for inconsistencies that may need to be addressed.



Vince La Fratta, Chief Technology Officer for Ziphany, LLC, stated “In this major release our two main areas of focus were to create a more intuitive user interface and to improve overall site performance. In software development these are sometimes competing goals, but our diligence has enabled us to reach both of these goals.”



Ziphany’s new Energy Information System not only brings a host of new modules to the platform, but it’s also equipped with tools essential to both customer convenience and company success (e.g. Interactive Graphs, Selective Data Viewers (day, week, month, year, etc.), Change Logs, System Messages, and Pricing Alarms).



Presently, Ziphany is certified as an MDSP (Meter Data Service Provider) in New York, an IBCS (Internet Based Communication System) provider in New England, PJM Mid-Atlantic, IESO-Ontario, Canada, and in the process of certification in CAISO-California.



About Ziphany:

Ziphany, LLC, an ENERGY STAR partner, is a leading provider of intelligent software and data hosting solutions in the energy industry. Our tagline, “Instant Access to Critical Information”, sums up the philosophy of our company. We exist to give clients instant access, from anywhere in the world, to the critical information of their business: the assets, the processes, the energy or any information critical to business operations. Ziphany’s software applications transform data into knowledge. Knowledge is actionable, and helps manage your business successfully. To obtain more information, visit www.ziphany.com.

