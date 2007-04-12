DSA Appoints General Manager of DC Operations

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- Frances R. Pierce, President and CEO, Data Systems Analysts, Inc (DSA), an information technology solutions company, announced that Mr. Bill Jones has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Washington, DC and Mid-West operations.



Jones joined DSA in 1995 as a Lead Engineer, was promoted to Program Manager two years later, then Program Director in 2002. He advanced to the position of Vice President in 2005, overseeing DoD Command, Control, Communications, and Computer (C4) Programs for the DC Operation. As General Manager, Jones will continue to support DSA’s clients and their customers to the highest level. Jones further states that he is proud of the DSA team and is fully committed to the growth of the organization.



“Bill has been an asset to DSA since joining the company twelve years ago,” says Pierce. “Under his leadership, we anticipate continued healthy expansion of our operations in DC and the Mid-West.”



Prior to joining DSA, Jones served as a Communications and Electronics Officer in the U.S. Army where he held many diverse positions. He served as a Company Commander with responsibility for directing, managing, leading, and coordinating daily operations of a 300 person organization. While assigned to the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Jones served as a Project Officer for over $250M of strategic government owned and leased communications transmission systems. He also drafted and managed the $100M Pacific Consolidated Telecommunications Network (PCTN) acquisition and supported the implementation of the Defense Message System (DMS).



Jones was recognized as a key project officer and subject matter expert in Pacific Terrestrial Transmission issues. He has more than thirty years’ experience in telecommunications, information systems, defense acquisition, and project management.



Jones has a B.S. degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland, an M.S. degree in Systems Technology with an emphasis on Joint Command, Control, and Communications from the Naval Postgraduate School, and an M.S. degree in Systems Engineering from George Mason University.



