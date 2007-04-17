BMC Capital Provides $915,000 Loan for Highland Village Apartments in Knoxville, TN

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on April 9, 2007, that it originated a $915,000 loan for the refinance of Knoxville Highland Village Apartments, located at 1703 and 1707 Highland Avenue in Knoxville, TN.



“The borrower requested financing for the property, a historic district complex built in the 1930’s, and we were able to arrange a 10-year fixed on a 70% loan-to-value mortgage with a 30-year amortization, “says Bart Haddad, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Hattiesburg office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

