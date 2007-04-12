Avangate Welcomes ISV Community at ISDEF Spring 2007

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2007 -- Avangate BV, shareware registration service and e-commerce provider for online software sales is present and a main sponsor in one of the major ISV community conferences of the year - ISDEF 2007. The Independent Software Developers Forum held in Moscow during April 27-30 is one of the main opportunities for ISV professionals to keep up with latest software market trends, a networking and professionally enlightening initiative Avangate is proud to support.



ISDEF ascertains itself as a significant event for software developers and vendors in Russia and surrounding countries, as well as for major players in the software industry. Avangate, as a member of the ISDEF Association, has been active in advocating ISV access to information and development resources. “We believe independent software vendors are the heart and soul of the software market; such events as ISDEF are brimming with bright ideas, daring strategies, and forthcoming thoughts; we experience this each time we participate,” says Cristian Badea, CIO Avangate B.V.



Avangate service portfolio has been diversified to better meet Independent Software Developers’ business challenges and needs. “Our clients’ success is the measure of our success. Therefore we continue to develop balanced tools in a cost effective pack to eventually determine better sales and better reputation for software developers,” adds Cristian Badea.



Especially for the upcoming ISDEF edition in 2007 Avangate has organized a motivating commercial offer aimed at stimulating ISV business, as well as interesting discussion panels on latest issues concerning the Electronic Software Distribution Market. The promotional pack designed by Avangate addresses, for a limited period, ISDEF participants and is detailed on the company official web page: www.avangate.com/isdef-2007.



ISDEF was formed in late 2002 and has become one of the high-profile international associations. More information about ISDEF can be found at: www.isdef.com. Avangate B.V has participated as a speaker and sponsor in the spring and autumn ISDEF editions in 2006; Avangate is also a supportive member of all main ISV organizations: AISP, ASP, ISDEF, OISV, SIP – more information and delivered presentations can be found on www.avangate.com.

